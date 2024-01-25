SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $121.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

