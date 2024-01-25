Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Cap of $97.73 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $97.73 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,835.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00163370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.93 or 0.00592266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00056336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00389648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00171643 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 454,062,176 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

