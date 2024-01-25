Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives C$86.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$86.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJ shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJ

Insider Activity at Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total value of C$291,600.00. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$80.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$46.02 and a 1-year high of C$85.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.96.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$915.30 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.8277901 earnings per share for the current year.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.