Stephens Lowers Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target to $75.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $79.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.00. 45,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.20. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $81.64.

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $787,278.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $787,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,773 shares of company stock worth $1,672,134. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

