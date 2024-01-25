Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.86.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOO. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $44.23.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 37.67%.
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.
