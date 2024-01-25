Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOO. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $44.23.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

