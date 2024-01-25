STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on January 26th

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2348 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of TUGN opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $23.66.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
