Stifel Nicolaus Boosts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $135.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $130.77. 87,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,048. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2,182.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,033,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,837 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,174,000 after acquiring an additional 812,968 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

