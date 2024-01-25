STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Craig Hallum

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of STM opened at $45.99 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,966 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $177,813,000 after purchasing an additional 413,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,005,136 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $129,702,000 after acquiring an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,934 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $111,874,000 after purchasing an additional 93,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,229,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $96,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.