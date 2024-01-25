STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.
STMicroelectronics Price Performance
NYSE STM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.80. 1,749,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $55.85.
Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $97,926,000 after acquiring an additional 879,856 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 36.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,005,136 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $129,702,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 140.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,923,000 after buying an additional 479,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on STMicroelectronics
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than STMicroelectronics
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.