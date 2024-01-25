STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

NYSE STM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.80. 1,749,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $55.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $97,926,000 after acquiring an additional 879,856 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 36.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,005,136 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $129,702,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 140.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,923,000 after buying an additional 479,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

