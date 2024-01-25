Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 25th (A, ABT, ABX, AER, AGF.B, AGNC, AL, APH, APTV, ASML)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 25th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $123.00 to $126.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $124.00 to $127.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$30.00 to C$29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$9.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $107.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $95.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $115.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $850.00 to $1,000.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ATS (TSE:ATS) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$64.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $199.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $94.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $96.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $93.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $68.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $95.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $18.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $98.00 to $100.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.50 to $2.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) was given a C$12.50 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $98.00 to $121.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $29.00 to $24.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.25 to C$8.75.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $36.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $645.00 to $660.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $47.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $22.00 to $21.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $86.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $800.00 to $850.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $76.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $572.00 to $574.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $63.00 to $54.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.50 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1,400.00 to C$1,550.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $14.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $59.00 to $58.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $205.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$99.00 to C$101.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $179.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $53.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$225.00 to C$230.00.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $80.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $670.00 to $700.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $260.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $350.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $372.00 to $435.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $385.00 to $430.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $82.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $86.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $173.00 to $199.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $58.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $123.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $66.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $179.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $900.00 to $935.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $850.00 to $950.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $710.00 to $975.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $800.00 to $900.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $850.00 to $950.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $750.00 to $825.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $700.00 to $912.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $72.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) was given a C$17.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.50 to C$21.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $81.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$31.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $505.00 to $555.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $71.00 to $62.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $41.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $134.00 to $153.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $41.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $41.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $840.00 to $850.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $750.00 to $820.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $740.00 to $820.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $630.00 to $850.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $700.00 to $750.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $800.00 to $910.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $750.00 to $830.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $1.50 to $1.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $185.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $188.00 to $207.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $58.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$79.00 to C$78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $181.00 to $182.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $105.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $135.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$80.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $49.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $83.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $110.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $145.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $148.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $61.00 to $68.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $79.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$180.00 to C$201.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $267.00 to $234.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $223.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $229.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $255.00 to $220.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $224.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $310.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $227.00 to $193.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $297.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $225.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $23.50 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $27.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $148.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $225.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $45.00 to $50.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $275.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $79.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $83.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $79.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $57.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.