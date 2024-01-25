Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 25th (A, ABT, ABX, AER, AGF.B, AGNC, AL, APH, APTV, ASML)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 25th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Get Agilent Technologies Inc alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $123.00 to $126.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

had its target price raised by Raymond James from $124.00 to $127.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$30.00 to C$29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$9.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $107.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $95.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $115.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $850.00 to $1,000.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ATS (TSE:ATS) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$64.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $199.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $94.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $96.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $93.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $68.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $95.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $18.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $98.00 to $100.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.50 to $2.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) was given a C$12.50 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $98.00 to $121.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $29.00 to $24.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.25 to C$8.75.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $36.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $645.00 to $660.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $47.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $22.00 to $21.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $86.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $800.00 to $850.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $76.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $572.00 to $574.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $63.00 to $54.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.50 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1,400.00 to C$1,550.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $14.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $59.00 to $58.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $205.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$99.00 to C$101.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $179.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $53.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$225.00 to C$230.00.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $80.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $670.00 to $700.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $260.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $350.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $372.00 to $435.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $385.00 to $430.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $82.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $86.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $173.00 to $199.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $58.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $123.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $66.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $179.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $900.00 to $935.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $850.00 to $950.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $710.00 to $975.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $800.00 to $900.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $850.00 to $950.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $750.00 to $825.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $700.00 to $912.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $72.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) was given a C$17.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.50 to C$21.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $81.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$31.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $505.00 to $555.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $71.00 to $62.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $41.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $134.00 to $153.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $41.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $41.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $840.00 to $850.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $750.00 to $820.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $740.00 to $820.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $630.00 to $850.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $700.00 to $750.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $800.00 to $910.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $750.00 to $830.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $1.50 to $1.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $185.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $188.00 to $207.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $58.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$79.00 to C$78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $181.00 to $182.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $105.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $135.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$80.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $49.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $83.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $110.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $145.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $148.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $61.00 to $68.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $79.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$180.00 to C$201.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $267.00 to $234.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $223.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $229.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $255.00 to $220.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $224.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $310.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $227.00 to $193.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $297.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $225.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $23.50 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $27.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $148.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $225.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $45.00 to $50.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $275.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $79.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $83.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $79.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $57.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.