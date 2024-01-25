Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

SYBT stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.40. 17,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,800.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $894,877. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 289,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 194.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 219,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $11,178,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,798,000 after purchasing an additional 139,501 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,766,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SYBT. StockNews.com began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.