StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 5.5 %

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.