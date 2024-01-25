StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 5.5 %
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.73.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
