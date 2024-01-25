StockNews.com Begins Coverage on XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Performance

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in XBiotech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XBiotech by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

