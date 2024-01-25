StockNews.com Downgrades Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Hold

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $223,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,654.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,360 shares of company stock worth $16,078,423. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

