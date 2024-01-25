StockNews.com Upgrades CompX International (NYSE:CIX) to “Strong-Buy”

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

CompX International Stock Up 0.6 %

CIX stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $270.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.77. CompX International has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CompX International Inc. ( NYSE:CIX Free Report ) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CompX International worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

