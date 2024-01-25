STP Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $103.38 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, STP has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $103.38 million and $6.74 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00017859 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022548 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,855.00 or 0.99967663 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011278 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.78 or 0.00197595 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000058 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05118991 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,064,897.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

