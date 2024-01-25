Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.87 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002191 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $137.16 million and $33.55 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,200.17 or 0.05525307 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00074690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00028235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00022920 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,180,217 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

