Sui (SUI) Price Tops $1.18

Sui (SUI) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Sui token can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $428.62 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sui has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,947,215 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,100,947,214.5534613 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.24882049 USD and is up 5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $556,663,139.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

