Summit X LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Summit X LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 96,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.46 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.25.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

