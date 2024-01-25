Summit X LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Summit X LLC decreased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Pacific Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 464,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 176,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,484,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,921,000 after buying an additional 70,076 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

QLTA opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

