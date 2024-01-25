Summit X LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Summit X LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $891,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,064,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,893,000 after acquiring an additional 504,926 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 520,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 56,655 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Altria Group stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

