Summit X LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Summit X LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 79.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,871 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,943,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after acquiring an additional 459,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,665,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,257,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TLH stock opened at $103.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average of $102.88. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

