Summit X LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Summit X LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.13.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $244.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.41 and a 200 day moving average of $222.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

