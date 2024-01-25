Summit X LLC Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.40. General Electric has a 52-week low of $79.47 and a 52-week high of $132.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

