Summit X LLC Sells 337 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summit X LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,723,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $549.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.74. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $562.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.67.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

