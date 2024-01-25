Summit X LLC Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,033,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 22.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 59,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $2,902,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $103.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.12.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.