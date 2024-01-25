Susie Rippingall Acquires 12,000 Shares of Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) insider Susie Rippingall bought 12,000 shares of Henderson Far East Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,440 ($32,325.29).

Henderson Far East Income Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HFEL stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 205.50 ($2.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 208.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 216.46. The company has a market cap of £334.94 million, a PE ratio of -3,500.00 and a beta of 0.58. Henderson Far East Income has a 52 week low of GBX 197 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.50 ($3.75).

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

Henderson Far East Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Henderson Far East Income’s payout ratio is -40,000.00%.

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.