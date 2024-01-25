Synapse One Day Trading Volume Hits $44.62 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002121 BTC on popular exchanges. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $152.64 million and approximately $44.62 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

