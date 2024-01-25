Syon Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day moving average is $122.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.