Syon Capital LLC Acquires New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 24.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 559.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,439,000 after acquiring an additional 147,932 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,086,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 129,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $143.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.36.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.