Syon Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,377 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,086,000 after buying an additional 69,009 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,294,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,153,000 after purchasing an additional 278,859 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,546 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,326,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.92. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 103.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

