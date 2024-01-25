Syon Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,155 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $638.45 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $646.13. The company has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.44.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.