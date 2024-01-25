Syon Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 984 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.3% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 141,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $464.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $300.86 and a 52-week high of $477.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- How to use the Greeks for your options trading
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- This one wireless service stock could blow past earnings
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Flutter Entertainment flies to $100 ahead of NYSE listing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.