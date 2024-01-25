Syon Capital LLC Buys New Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GDXJ opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $43.89.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

