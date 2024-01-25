Syon Capital LLC Invests $392,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,029 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SAP by 364.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in SAP by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SAP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

SAP Stock Up 6.8 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $174.53 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $176.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.00 and a 200 day moving average of $142.81. The firm has a market cap of $192.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.