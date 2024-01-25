Syon Capital LLC Invests $422,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 24.5% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 42,726.5% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 85,453 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 4.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 7.6% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 28.70%.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

