Syon Capital LLC Invests $469,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 239.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Kroger Stock Down 0.3 %

Kroger stock opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

