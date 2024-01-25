Syon Capital LLC Invests $503,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,653,000 after acquiring an additional 605,696 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 198,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 461,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,772,000 after purchasing an additional 58,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $19,075,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $52.63 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

