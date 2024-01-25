Syon Capital LLC Invests $510,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Synopsys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after buying an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $891,507,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $540.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.89. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.60 and a 52 week high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.