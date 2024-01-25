Syon Capital LLC Invests $551,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $421,332,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $151,766,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.80.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $402.40 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.50 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $467.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.24). Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.