Syon Capital LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,275,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,064 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,061 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,851,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 419,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 545,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,870,000 after purchasing an additional 148,379 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $33.63 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

