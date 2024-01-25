Syon Capital LLC Makes New $429,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,108 shares of company stock worth $9,397,734. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $210.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.62. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $215.21.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Oppenheimer began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

