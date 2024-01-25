Syon Capital LLC Makes New $531,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 101,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.7% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 12,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.9% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 142,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

NYSE:NEE opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

