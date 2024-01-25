Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.