Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $50,530,452.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,530,452.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $20,397,041. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $89.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

