Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,001 argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Trading Down 0.6 %

argenx stock opened at $367.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.31. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.64.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

