Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,848 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,848 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Lennar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $145.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $156.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

