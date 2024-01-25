Syon Capital LLC Takes $387,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 139.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 400.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

