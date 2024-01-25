Syon Capital LLC Takes $400,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,718 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $139.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.50. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

