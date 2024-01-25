Syon Capital LLC Takes $535,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE TRI opened at $149.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $112.84 and a 52-week high of $152.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.37. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 39.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TRI. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.